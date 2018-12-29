Leicester defender Harry Maguire says club 'all in this together' after Claude Puel rumours

Harry Maguire has dismissed rumours that Claude Puel has lost the Leicester dressing room

Leicester defender Harry Maguire says everyone at the club is "all in this together" and reflects on a roller-coaster year.

The Foxes have had a fruitful festive period so far - beating Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League - although there were media rumours that manager Claude Puel had lost the dressing room.

However, Maguire says there is no truth to the stories and Leicester must not let their recent good form get the better of them when they host Cardiff on Saturday.

"No, not at all [Puel has not lost the dressing room]. We're all in this together," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm sure every member of the management and all of the staff would want to get the same result as the players. We go out and play on a matchday and we're all after three points. We're definitely all in it together and the last two results have shown that.

"It's important that we don't let the Man City and Chelsea results go to our head and take Cardiff for granted.

"They showed against Crystal Palace a few days ago that they're decent, and Neil Warnock's doing an unbelievable job with them. That'll breed confidence into them and we know it's going to be a tough game.

"In the new year, hopefully we can improve our discipline and improve but the performances have been there. We've had too many draws at home but apart from that, it's nice to be sat seventh in the league with a home game coming up."

In October, Leicester owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium and Maguire says the reaction from the club demonstrates their togetherness.

Leicester City lost their owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha earlier this year

"It was such a sad moment for everyone," he added. "It affected people in different ways. It did have an affect on the team, because we weren't really training and people's minds were elsewhere.

"We're such a tight-knit group, it's like a family. I think it's important that everyone has stuck together and that's what we've done. When I came to the club, it was exactly the same. There's a reason they won the Premier League against all the odds."

Of course, there were happier moments for Maguire in 2018, most notably helping England to a World Cup semi-final in Russia.

The defender was one of the stars of England's World Cup team in Russia

He said: "It's been an incredible year. To play every game in the Premier League last season was important for me. Having signed from Hull, receiving the Player of the Year award at Leicester and then going to the World Cup and reaching the semi-finals, it's been a great year for myself.

"Gareth Southgate brings out the best in players in big tournaments and big pressure games. I think that when the team is doing well it helps individual performances.

"We were all playing with a lot of confidence and credit to Gareth for that as he instilled confidence in us. It was a great summer for us all and hopefully there's many more of those to come."