Leicester manager Claude Puel says late loss to Cardiff 'not a fair result'

Claude Puel says Leicester's late loss to Cardiff is "not a fair result" and says the visitors were lucky to take all three points.

Leicester were undone by a wonderful, curling strike from Victor Camarasa in the 92nd minute, having earlier had a James Maddison penalty saved by Neil Etheridge.

But Puel feels that the result was harsh on his side and the minimum requirement on Saturday was a draw.

He told Sky Sports: "We had a lot of chances. It's difficult to play against this team, who are deep on the pitch, with the direct plays and second balls, we know all this.

"We managed our game without conceding chances until the goal at the end of the game. It's harsh for my players because they gave their best and we deserved another result. It is not a fair result but it is football and we were unlucky.

"We missed a penalty in our good period, we needed to score but a draw today was the minimum and losing is a big disappointment."

Leicester came into the game on the back of victories against Chelsea and Manchester City, but Puel insists his side were fully focused on Cardiff, who he says were lucky to win.

"I think we were with the right concentration and focus on this game. We knew it would be a tough game. We have had the solution and the chances and the penalty as well for us," he added.

"We pushed until the end but when we push with a lot of effort after all these games in the busy period, we concede this goal. It's harsh and it's a shame, of course.

"We are at home, we needed to try to take the three points and to push. We had all the situations to win this game.

"When we cannot find a good clinical edge, it is football, we can concede this goal, a fantastic goal, but it is their first chance in the game. They were lucky."