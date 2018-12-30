WATCH: Leicester midfielder James Maddison misses another penalty

0:55 James Maddison missed another Leicester penalty on Saturday, 11 days after he also failed to score in a shootout against Man City James Maddison missed another Leicester penalty on Saturday, 11 days after he also failed to score in a shootout against Man City

Leicester midfielder James Maddison missed another penalty on Saturday, with his effort against Cardiff saved by Neil Etheridge.

Leicester were awarded the spot kick in the 74th minute when Maddison was tugged down by Sean Morrison in the area, with referee Simon Hooper pointing to the spot.

Regular penalty taker Jamie Vardy had gone off around six minutes before, meaning Maddison stepped up to the spot.

However, it was not the best effort, as Cardiff goalkeeper Etheridge dived the right way to save it before Sol Bamba came racing in to clear the loose ball from Maddison's feet with the goal at his mercy.

It comes just over 10 days since he also missed from the spot against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Maddison took a penalty in a quarter-final shootout, but saw his effort saved by Arijanet Muric and you can watch both misses in the videos above.