Claude Puel wants Leicester response at Everton after home defeat to Cardiff

1:16 Claude Puel wants to see a response from his Leicester side at Everton following their loss at home against Cardiff to end 2018 Claude Puel wants to see a response from his Leicester side at Everton following their loss at home against Cardiff to end 2018

Claude Puel wants his Leicester side to provide the "right response" at Everton on New Year's Day after their disappointing home defeat to Cardiff.

Leicester had secured December victories over Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League, but ended 2018 on a sour note when losing 1-0 to relegation-battling Cardiff.

Everton vs Leicester Live on

The defeat leaves Leicester eighth, one point and two places ahead of Everton going into the clash at Goodison Park - live on Sky Sports Premier League - but Puel is not looking at the table.

"It's not our concern for the moment," he said. "We lost at home [to Cardiff] and want to play the next game, it will be Everton, and we want to take points.

"There is a lot of disappointment. A lot of teams can take this ranking in the table, because the Premier League is so difficult, a lot of teams can be in a good ranking until the end.

Leicester lost at home to Cardiff after James Maddison saw his penalty saved

"Most important thing for me, it was the first game of the second half of the season, and it was an important game to start. We lost this game and need have the right response against Everton."

Everton's last home game was a heavy 6-2 defeat to Tottenham, but Puel quelled hopes of repeating Spurs' six-goal feat.

Puel added: "Yes but Everton scored five the other game (against Burnley). I think it was an accident that this situation (conceding at home) arrived, but we will see.

"The players need to recover, rest and to try have a good intensity and performance against Everton."