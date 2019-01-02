WATCH: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy's celebratory backflip

0:33 Jamie Vardy scored the first Premier League goal of 2019 and celebrated with an impressive running hand-stand and somersault! Jamie Vardy scored the first Premier League goal of 2019 and celebrated with an impressive running hand-stand and somersault!

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored the first Premier League goal of 2019 and celebrated with an impressive back-flip.

He fired home past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 58th minute to seal a 1-0 win for Leicester against Everton on New Year's Day.

As he wheeled away to celebrate the first goal of 2019, he showed off his gymnastic prowess with a cartwheel and a back-flip before being mobbed by his team-mates.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he said: "I've had it in the locker for a while, I just saved it for a special occasion and what better than New Year's Day. New year, new me."

His wife Rebekah also tweeted: "He always wanted to be a gymnast."