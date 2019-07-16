Harry Maguire included in Leicester squad for friendly against Scunthorpe

Harry Maguire has told Leicester he wants to leave in this transfer window with Manchester United and Manchester City interested, Sky Sports News understands

Harry Maguire has been included in Leicester's squad for their first pre-season game against Scunthorpe, Sky Sports News understands.

It's thought Maguire has recovered from the illness that kept him out of training on Monday, and will feature in their meeting with the League One side at Glanford Park on Tuesday night.

The England centre-back remains linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium after telling the club he wants to leave, but they will only allow him to go if their valuation is met, Sky Sports News understands.

However, it's thought that in that case Leicester would not be looking to replace Maguire, instead looking to Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu to step up in the pecking order.

Brendan Rodgers will look to Filip Benkovic to fill Harry Maguire's shoes, having worked with the defender when he was on loan at Celtic last season

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has said publicly he will use the game to look at as many players as possible, splitting the game into two halves with multiple substitutions.

All of Leicester's international players will be protected from a heavy workload, having only returned to training last Monday - that includes Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Jonny Evans, Kasper Schmeichel and Soyuncu.

James Maddison is yet to return to the squad after being given an extended break after the U21 Euros, while Ayoze Perez and James Justin are expected to make their Leicester debuts.