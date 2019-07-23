Harry Maguire: Man Utd target starts for Leicester in pre-season friendly

Harry Maguire starts for Leicester in their pre-season friendly at Cambridge

Harry Maguire started for Leicester again in their pre-season friendly with Cambridge amid interest from Manchester United.

It is understood the England defender is becoming increasingly frustrated with Leicester's stance towards selling him this summer after the Foxes rejected two bids from United, who have the 26-year-old on a shortlist of centre-back targets.

Leicester have made it clear they are not interested in selling at that price and are demanding a world-record fee for a defender if the 26-year-old is to leave the King Power stadium.

Maguire was a second-half substitute in Leicester's first pre-season friendly, a 1-0 win at Scunthorpe, and then started in the 2-1 win at Cheltenham on Saturday.

0:14 Harry Maguire is named in Leicester's starting XI for their pre-season match against Cambridge amid interest from Manchester United Harry Maguire is named in Leicester's starting XI for their pre-season match against Cambridge amid interest from Manchester United

Leicester are 'relaxed' over Maguire's future, with boss Brendan Rodgers confirming after the Scunthorpe friendly that the club's valuation of the defender has still not been met.

"The simplicity is that there is a valuation that hasn't been met yet and until that happens he is very much focused on being a Leicester player," Rodgers said.

