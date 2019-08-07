Dennis Praet: Leicester must pay £24m to sign Sampdoria midfielder

Dennis Praet has been at Sampdoria since 2016 and has made 106 appearances

Leicester will need to pay £24m to sign Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, Sky Sports News understands.

Leicester have had a long-standing interest in Praet, and while negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, Sky Sports News understands they are still some way apart in their valuation for the Belgium international.

Praet, 25, is keen to leave Sampdoria and would love to play in the Premier League, but his representatives are also exploring options with AC Milan and Valencia.

Praet played with Leicester's new signing Youri Tielemans in their time together at Anderlecht.

He has been at Sampdoria since 2016 and has made 106 appearances across all competitions.

