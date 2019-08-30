Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury signs new contract until 2023
Last Updated: 30/08/19 11:51am
Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed a new contract until 2023.
It is understood that the new deal is reward for him becoming a key first-team regular and includes a significant pay rise.
The 21-year-old made his Leicester debut in a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup in August 2017 and has gone on to make 25 appearances for the club.
"It's an amazing feeling to extend my contract at this great football club," Choudhury told LCFC TV. "From being here since the age of seven to extending my deal until 2023, it's been such a long journey and hopefully many more years to come.
"It's difficult to sum up in so many words, but I've enjoyed every moment of it. There's been highs and lows, like everyone's career, but I'm just enjoying it and trying to fulfil all my potential.
"From the age of seven, I've been coming to the games. I've been a ball boy for so many years and I've obviously sat watching the games as well, so to be able to actually put that shirt on and play in front of a full King Power Stadium every week, it's a dream come true.
"Growing up in the city, right in the centre of it, I know a lot of the people that go to the games week in, week out, so it does give me and my family a lot of pride. Hopefully I can carry it on."