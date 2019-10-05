Leicester's Hamza Choudhury suffers racist abuse on social media

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury is the latest Premier League player to be subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The Loughborough-born midfielder, who is of mixed Bangladeshi and Caribbean descent, was racially abused following Leicester's 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

Hamza Choudhury was booked for his challenge on Mo Salah

A Leicester City spokesman said: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."

Choudhury appeared as an 86th-minute substitute for James Maddison at Anfield on Saturday.

4:33 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Leicester's Hamza Choudhury needs to calm down after his late challenge on Mohamed Salah Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Leicester's Hamza Choudhury needs to calm down after his late challenge on Mohamed Salah

The England U21 international was in the thick of the action straight away, picking up a yellow card for a challenge on Mohamed Salah three minutes after coming on.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was dismayed by the challenge on Salah, telling Sky Sports after the game he "cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card" and urged the player to calm down.

Choudhury drew criticism from Newcastle boss Steve Bruce in August after a tackle on Matt Ritchie left the midfielder with ankle ligament damage.

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford and Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma are among the players that have suffered racist abuse on social media this season.