Manchester United interest in James Maddison won't worry Leicester, says Matt Elliott

Leicester have no need to be "unduly worried" by Manchester United's reported interest in James Maddison, according to former Foxes defender Matt Elliott.

The England midfielder is being heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, while defender Ben Chilwell is reported to be on the radar of several clubs.

"Yes of course it's vital for any team to keep your best players but I don't think it's anything that unduly worries the Leicester City manager and the board," Elliott told Sky Sports News.

"Maddison is a top class player, of course he is, but he's still in the development stage and I don't think he's in any mad rush to be leaving Leicester City.

"Who would? Even if the big boys come in and make huge offers Leicester are not in a situation where they need to sell.

"They have the financial backing, they have the progress they're making, and they have the platform for the players to go and showcase themselves so I don't think it's anything that unduly worries Leicester City.

"And even if one, or even two, were to go they show they have the reinforcements ready to come in."

Leicester remain second in the Premier League and are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup but they're immediate priority in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports.

Elliott scored both goals when Leicester beat Tranmere 2-1 to win the League Cup in 2000 and he thinks the cup competitions will continue to provide vital opportunities for the younger players to impress Brendan Rodgers.

"This modern day crop are going onto big things, I think that's quite evident in how they're playing," he added.

"To be featuring in big games like this is part of their development but it's something they'll be able to handle.

"They're almost expecting to be involved in these showcase events and long may it continue in the future.

"Part of the progression under Brendan Rodgers is to play in these big games whether it's in the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup, and who knows maybe in the Champions League next season.

"But without getting ahead of themselves I think they'll be highly confident they can go on and reach the final at least and then see what happens."