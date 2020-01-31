Leicester set to sign Wolves' Ryan Bennett on loan

Ryan Bennett will undergo a medical at Leicester on Friday

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is due to undergo a medical with Leicester ahead of a loan move for the rest of the season.

The two Premier League clubs have agreed a fee for an initial loan deal, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

0:35 Nuno Espirito Santo thanks Ryan Bennett for his time at Wolves Nuno Espirito Santo thanks Ryan Bennett for his time at Wolves

Bennett has been at Molineux for two-and-a-half years, and has made 19 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against West Ham in the Premier League

The centre-back did not take part in training on Deadline Day, ahead of Saturday's game against Manchester United live on Sky Sports Premier League, in order to travel to Leicester for a medical.

Bennett will provide back-up to Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu while captain Wes Morgan is out injured.

Man Utd vs Wolves Live on

The move could allow fellow centre-back Filip Benkovic to leave Leicester on loan, with Championship side Bristol City the likely destination for the 22-year-old.

The Croatia international joined Leicester for around £13m in August 2018, but has struggled for regular game time with the Foxes, making just two appearances either side of a loan spell at Celtic.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win against Wolves in the Premier League

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!