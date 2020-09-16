Cengiz Under: Leicester in talks over obligation to buy Roma winger after loan spell

Cengiz Under has six goals in 21 games for Turkey

Leicester's discussions over a deal to sign Cengiz Under are focusing on whether there would be an obligation to buy the Turkish winger at the end of his loan spell.

A loan fee of £2.7m has been agreed for the 23-year-old, according to Sky in Italy, but Roma want Leicester to commit to buying him for £22m in a year's time.

Sky Sports News has been told there are still a variety of options being considered, on a sliding scale of commitment from the buying club's perspective.

Leicester's priority remains a centre-back - a position where the squad is particularly bare - and so the hierarchy is reluctant to spend big money up front for Under, or any other winger.

An 'obligation' to buy means Leicester would be forced to pay out when Under's season-long loan came to an end.

Under has won 21 caps for Turkey

However, the alternative, which would seem to be more attractive to Leicester's bosses, would give them the 'option' to buy - a free choice for the club to decide whether they want to purchase the winger on a substantive deal.

A compromise seems the most likely outcome, whereby Under's move would only be made permanent if he plays a certain number of games for Leicester while on loan.

That scenario is, however, likely to mean a higher overall fee that Leicester would have to pay.

Under is a left-footed winger who has primarily operated on the right wing for Roma since arriving from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

He has scored 17 goals in 88 games for the Serie A club, who are willing to allow him to leave as he has failed to hold down a first-team place during his three years in the capital.

In addition, Leicester have not given up on signing Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

James Tarkowski is still a target for Leicester during this window

Sky Sports News has been told that the two clubs have been in regular contact but remain apart on their valuations of the 27-year-old.

Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a new centre-back before the transfer window closes on October 5 and has been interested in signing Tarkowski since Harry Maguire moved to Manchester United last summer.

West Ham are also keen to sign Tarkowski and have had two offers turned down by Burnley.

Leicester's complicated transfer plans

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett...

Leicester may wait until later in the transfer window, in the hope that prices fall, as they look to strengthen their squad for an assault on four competitions.

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut against West Brom

A lot of Foxes fans are questioning why the finances are so tight, after the club received £130m from the sale of two key players - Harry Maguire to Manchester United and Ben Chilwell to Chelsea - in the last two summer windows.

There is not one simple answer to that question.

