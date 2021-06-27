Patson Daka: Red Bull Salzburg striker close to £23m Leicester move

A striker has been high on Brendan Rodgers' priority list this summer, and the Zambian forward has become Leicester's main target despite Celtic's Odsonne Edouard also being linked to the club; Daka scored 34 goals in 42 appearances games last season to help Salzburg to the Austrian title

Sunday 27 June 2021 12:16, UK

Patson Daka scored 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season for RB Salzburg
Image: Patson Daka scored 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season for Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka is expected to complete his move to Leicester in the next few days, with only the final legal details of his contract to be signed off.

The Austrian side have accepted an offer believed to be worth around £23m, and personal terms have now been agreed with the 22-year-old.

A striker has been high on Brendan Rodgers' priority list this summer, and the Zambian forward has become Leicester's number one target despite Celtic's Odsonne Edouard also being linked to the club.

Daka has told Austrian media this weekend he doesn't expect anything to now stop his move to the team who finished fifth in last season's Premier League.

Speaking to Krone Zeitung, he said: "I will go to England and move to Leicester City.

"I had a great time here, Salzburg has become my second home. I will always be happy to come back here, but the Premier League has always been my big dream."

At the age of 22, Daka fits Leicester's transfer profile of a talented young player that they believe they can improve and add value to.

He has been prolific for Salzburg, scoring 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, including 27 in 28 league games to help Salzburg to the Austrian title.

