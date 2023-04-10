Dean Smith: Leicester City in negotiations to appoint former Aston Villa boss as Brendan Rodgers' successor

Leicester City are in negotiations with former Aston Villa and Norwich manager Dean Smith over a short-term deal to try to save the club from relegation.

After discussions with a number of candidates - including former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch - Sky Sports News has been told Smith is Leicester's preferred option, with talks progressing well on a contract until the summer.

Smith, who led Villa to the Premier League in 2019, was sacked as Norwich boss in December after suffering a defeat to Luton in the Championship on Boxing Day.

As part of the deal to take him to the King Power, former Leicester favourite Craig Shakespeare could also return as Smith's assistant.

Shakespeare was part of the coaching team under Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016, and then took over as boss when Ranieri was sacked a year later.

Marsch was in advanced talks with Leicester over a potential deal to take charge following Brendan Rodgers' exit at the start of the month.

The American was one of a number of candidates Leicester had spoken to about the vacancy at the King Power Stadium, but he will not be appointed - on a short- or long-term basis.

Two Premier League defeats since the sacking of Rodgers have focused the mind and Leicester's priority is to now bring in someone who can take charge of the team on a short-term basis until the end of the season and avoid relegation.

Leicester have been searching for a new manager after parting ways with Rodgers in the wake of their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace at the turn of the month.

Rodgers had been in charge for four years and helped Leicester lift the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021, while he previously guided the side to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes.

However, Rodgers left the Foxes in the relegation zone after a run six defeats and one draw in seven games.

Leicester lost at home to Bournemouth - another side in relegation trouble - on Saturday, with their next fixture away to champions Manchester City on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City

Leicester City Saturday 15th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

April 15: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

April 25: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

May 1: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm