Barnsley fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Barnsley will start their first season back in the Championship with an opening weekend game against Fulham.

Daniel Stendel's side are returning to the Championship in 2019/20 following their promotion from League One.

After hosting Fulham on the opening weekend, Barnsley's first away trip of the campaign will be to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Their penultimate away fixture of the season will be a visit to Leeds on April 18.

Barnsley will face West Brom at home on Boxing Day and finish the season at Brentford on May 2.

August

3: Fulham (h)

10: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

17: Charlton Athletic (h)

20: Birmingham (a)

24: Luton Town (h)

31: Wigan Athletic (a)

September

14: Leeds United (h)

21: Nottingham Forest (a)

28: Brentford (h)

October

2: Derby County (h)

5: Preston North End (a)

19: Swansea City (h)

22: West Brom (a)

26: Huddersfield Town (a)

November

2: Bristol City (h)

9: Stoke City (h)

23: Blackburn Rovers (a)

27: Middlesbrough (a)

30: Hull City (h)

December

7: Cardiff City (a)

11: Reading (h)

14: QPR (h)

21: Millwall (a)

26: West Brom (h)

29: Swansea City (a)

January

1: Derby County (a)

11: Huddersfield Town (h)

18: Bristol City (a)

25: Preston North End (h)

February

1: Charlton Athletic (a)

8: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

11: Birmingham (h)

15: Fulham (a)

22: Middlesbrough (h)

26: Hull City (a)

29: Reading (a)

March

7: Cardiff City (h)

14: QPR (a)

17: Millwall (h)

21: Blackburn Rovers (h)

April

4: Stoke City (a)

10: Luton Town (a)

13: Wigan Athletic (h)

18: Leeds United (a)

25: Nottingham Forest (h)

May

2: Brentford (a)

