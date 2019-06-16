Stoke agree deal to sign Liam Linsday from Barnsley for up to £2.5m

Stoke have agreed a fee with Barnsley for centre-back Liam Lindsay

Stoke have agreed a deal that could rise to £2.5m for Barnsley’s Liam Lindsay, Sky Sports News understands.

The Potters will pay an initial £2m fee for the centre-back with another £500,000 possible in performance-related add-ons.

Lindsay is now set to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with the Championship club.

He has been of interest to a number of teams in the second tier following his impressive season with the Tykes, which culminated in promotion via a second-place finish in League One.

Lindsay made over 40 appearances for Barnsley last season and scored the goal that secured their promotion back to the second tier.

The 23 year-old began his career at Partick Thistle, and enjoyed successful loan spells at both Alloa Athletic and Airdrie.

In his final season with the Jags, the Scot's performances earned him a place in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year.