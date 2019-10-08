Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel leaves club, Adam Murray appointed caretaker manager

Daniel Stendel joined Barnsley as manager in June 2018

Daniel Stendel has left Barnsley with immediate effect.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Stendel would not be in charge of the Championship club before their next match against Swansea on October 19.

Who is Adam Murray? Put in caretaker charge of Barnsley in October 2019

Appointed Barnsley U18s head coach in August 2018

Managed Mansfield from 2014-2016 in League Two

Played for Derby, Oxford United and Mansfield

2:05 Daniel Stendel leaves Barnsley after this 5-1 defeat to Preston Daniel Stendel leaves Barnsley after this 5-1 defeat to Preston

Barnsley announced the news of Stendel's departure in a succinct 21-word statement on Tuesday morning and said Adam Murray, the U18s coach, would be put in caretaker charge.

The statement read: "Barnsley Football Club confirms that it has separated from Daniel Stendel with immediate effect. Adam Murray has been appointed caretaker manager."

The Oakwell club are without a win in their last 11 matches and Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Preston North End has left them two points adrift of safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stendel joined Barnsley in June 2018 and guided the club to an immediate return to the Championship at the end of his first season.

However, the Tykes have struggled this season and have won just once in the league - a 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day.