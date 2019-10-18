Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom rules out return to manage Barnsley

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom has ruled out returning to manage Barnsley.

The 42-year-old left Barnsley to manage Yorkshire rivals Leeds in 2018 and has been linked with a return to Oakwell after they sacked Daniel Stendel.

But he said: "That is not for me. That's for someone else.

"I will never stop supporting them and I'll go down as often as I can. I haven't seen them this season yet but hopefully I will at some stage.

Barnsley sacked Daniel Stendel earlier this month.

"I'll watch with interest who they appoint. But I'll be honest, I've not been looking at names who are in for it - I'm too busy here."

Heckingbottom's Hibs side have endured a difficult start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, winning just one of their opening eight games and sitting 10th.

Barnsley are understood to be looking for another European manager to replace Stendel.