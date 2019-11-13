Barnsley open talks over hiring Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber

Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber has been making waves in Austria and the Europa League.

Barnsley are in talks with Austrian side Wolfsberger AC about hiring their manager Gerhard Struber.

The Bundesliga club's president Dietmar Riegler has confirmed contact from the Tykes after Sky Sports News exclusively broke the news on Wednesday that they wanted to speak to Struber.

Riegler told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung on Thursday: "I received a call from Barnsley. We are waiting.

"We have a contract with Gerhard Struber until the summer of 2020 and have an option to extend it at any time, or it will be extended automatically if certain events occur."

Barnsley sacked Daniel Stendel last month

The 42-year-old Struber only joined Wolfsberger earlier this year but has guided them to third in the division this season, while they have also beaten Basaksehir and drawn with Roma in their Europa League group.

Barnsley - without a boss since sacking Daniel Stendel last month - have been scouring Europe for his replacement but were reportedly turned down by IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi.

Sky Sports News also previously reported that former Ingolstadt manager Jens Keller had been interviewed for the vacancy and was at Oakwell for the 2-2 draw against Bristol City on November 1.

Despite guiding Barnsley to a return to the Championship last season, the Tykes parted company with Stendel after their poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Yorkshire club have wanted another progressive coach from the continent to replace him, however, which has drawn them to Struber after his impressive previous work as a coach at RB Salzburg.