Barnsley confirm Gerhard Struber as new head coach

Gerhard Struber takes over from Daniel Stendel at Barnsley

Barnsley have appointed Gerhard Struber as their new head coach.

Struber has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Sky Bet Championship's bottom side after departing Austrian Bundesliga club Wolfsberger AC.

The 42-year-old Austrian, who only joined Wolfsberger in July, replaces Daniel Stendel, who was sacked last month just 16 games into the season.

"I am extremely happy and proud that everything has worked out and I would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity," Struber told the club's website.

"The last couple of days have been extremely exciting and I am ready for the challenge to do everything we can, to keep this club in the Sky Bet Championship.

"Now is a time for everyone to pull together, the board, the management team, the squad, the wider club staff and of course our passionate supporters. If we can do this together, we can keep this club in this league."

Struber's first match in charge comes away to Blackburn on Saturday, with Barnsley looking to secure a first league win since the opening day of the season.

"Gerhard is a young coaching talent that any side would be pleased to have," Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy said.

"The club had pursued him in the past as his tactical approach and track record of developing burgeoning talent appeals to the core philosophies at Barnsley Football Club.

"Gerhard made it quite clear that he believes in our project and has confidence that the club can remain in the Sky Bet Championship under his stewardship, which is the club's main objective for this season."