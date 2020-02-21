Barnsley fined for discriminatory chanting and ordered to implement action plan

Barnsley have been fined £20,000 by the FA for discriminatory chanting by spectators.

The chanting occurred during a Championship match against Stoke on November 9 last year - and was allegedly aimed at Stoke's James McClean.

McClean has on occasion been the subject of chanting from opposing fans due to the fact he does not wear a poppy on his shirt in the game closest to Remembrance Sunday.

McClean's gesture is intended as a mark of respect to those who died in his birthplace of Derry in the Bloody Sunday shootings of 1972.

An FA statement read: "An independent Regulatory Commission has ordered Barnsley FC to implement an action plan and fined the club £20,000.

James McClean was allegedly targeted by discriminatory chanting at Barnsley in November

"In addition to the fine, Barnsley FC will also be responsible for all costs incurred to implement the requirements of the action plan.

"The FA investigated reports of discriminatory chanting during a fixture against Stoke City FC in the EFL Championship on 9 November 2019 and subsequently charged Barnsley FC with a breach of FA Rule E20.

"Barnsley FC admitted failing to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or religion and/or beliefs while attending the fixture."