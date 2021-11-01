Markus Schopp: Barnsley head coach leaves Championship club 'with immediate effect'

Markus Schopp has left his role as Barnsley head coach "with immediate effect", the Championship club announced on Monday.

Barnsley appointed Schopp as head coach on a three-year contract in June after Valerien Ismael left for West Brom, but the 47-year-old has now departed with the club second from bottom in the Championship table after losing their last seven fixtures.

They are without a league win since beating Coventry City 1-0 on August 14.

"I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time," Schopp said.

"It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results. I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals."

Barnsley's chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad, said: "On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career.

"I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course."

Joseph Laumann will take charge of first team affairs on a temporary basis, the club have announced. Barnsley host bottom side Derby County in the Championship on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football's red button from 7.40pm.