Hull's Angus MacDonald diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancer

Hull City have announced that defender Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancer.

The Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement that MacDonald, 26, had shown "great strength of character" in his reaction to the diagnosis.

"Hull City are sad to announce that Angus Macdonald has been diagnosed with early stages of bowel cancer," a club statement read.

"Angus has shown great strength of character in the way he has reacted to this news. The whole Tigers family join together in showing Angus continued love and will support him in his recovery.

"His physical and mental wellbeing are our number one priority at this moment in time.

"The club kindly requests that supporters and the media respect the privacy of Angus and his family at this time. Please also note that any further updates on his progress will be provided by the club."

MacDonald joined Hull from Barnsley in January 2018 and has made 14 Championship appearances.