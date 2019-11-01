Jones Knows betting column: Back a Lucas Torreira booking at an edgy Emirates

Book 'em, Tou! 13/5 looks a tasty price for a Torreira booking

We have got two bets to attack this weekend. And for those looking to escape talk of Granit Xhaka, I'm afraid you will have to consume some more words about the stroppy Swiss midfielder. His predicament forms part of my betting strategy.

Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: -6 pts.

Dim the lights, it's time to see if Jones Knows...

Lucas Torreira was sent off last season for Arsenal against Tottenham

Emotions will be running high at the Emirates on Saturday. The home fans are restless, the manager is under pressure and two of the dirtiest teams in the Premier League meet on the field.

The last thing Arsenal need right now is a tough home fixture against a physical opposition like Wolves.

Arsenal lead the way this season for most bookings (26) and no team has made more fouls at home than Unai Emery's team (69). Throw into the mix a visiting team that sit third for the amount of fouls on the road (65) and a huge amount of pressure in the Emirates air, and you have got yourself a game ripe for bookings.

It's a time for cool heads for Arsenal. However, that's not something you would associate with midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is likely to make his first start at home for two months in the absence of Xhaka.

Torreira was photographed in tears as Xhaka felt the brunt of the Arsenal faithful when he was substituted last weekend against Crystal Palace. He is an emotional character and surely will be keen to show the Arsenal fans his tenacious side up against a classy Wolves midfield that carry plenty of quality. Although he's yet to pick up a booking in his two starts this season, Torreria was booked seven times last season, including in this fixture at Molineux.

The Uruguayan is overpriced to pick up a card. Get on.

Fulham are not to be trusted at odds-on at home to Hull, who possess the necessary tools to cause Scott Parker's heavily focused possession game huge problems.

The Cottagers and their manager are obsessed with having the control of the game by keeping the ball at all costs even if that means passing backwards and sideways just for the sake of it. This is proven by the eye-opening statistic of Fulham making 4,614 passes in their own half this season - which is nearly a thousand more than Leeds who have produced the second most passes in that particular area of the pitch.

Considering the quality at their disposal, this passing philosophy, that is pretty to watch but does not get their key players into the right areas, still has yet to convince me it's the right method of attack for a team full of such talent. Just one win in their last four games against Charlton, Stoke, Luton and Middlesbrough backs that thought process up.

Scott Parker's Fulham may get punished on the counter by Hull

Hull - with the speed and quality of Jared Bowen and Kamil Grosicki - are perfectly set up to nick possession high and punish Fulham on the counter attack. They lead the way in the Sky Bet Championship for shots resulting from a counter attack away from home (10) - three more than any other side - while they have also won possession 31 times in the final third on the road - the third highest in the league.

With an impressive away 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest already under their belts this season, Hull should not hold any fear of successfully implementing this type of game on Fulham who will have problems up against the pacey front-line. I can see a similar outcome in this encounter to that Forest win and the 7/1 on offer for an away win with both teams scoring rates as a tasty value wager.

