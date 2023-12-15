Hull City's Jaden Philogene wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for November

Hull City attacking midfielder Jaden Philogene is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for November.

Instinct, bravery and the sheer joy of playing football were fused together in Philogene's backheel after bringing the ball under control with his back to goal and defenders around him.

Philogene said: "It's the best goal I've scored - and the cheekiest. Jason (Lokilo) crossed the ball, it hits the defender, I took a quick look and saw an opening through the defender's legs.

"I prefer the cheeky goals to the long-range ones. It's a good achievement to win an award for the whole of the Championship. I've been playing with a lot of confidence and the style of football suits me - it helps get the best out of me."

Philogene beat off competition from Middlesbrough's Sam Greenwood, Bristol City's Taylor Gardner-Hickman, and Ipswich Town's Massimo Luongo.

Sky Bet League One winner: Rob Street - CHELTENHAM TOWN vs Oxford United - November 25

Cheltenham Town striker Rob Street is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for November.

Having followed the ball as it came in from a corner, Street was still on the move as he cushioned it on his instep, then swivelled and struck an unerring shot in one balletic movement.

Street said: "I'm delighted to get the award. In terms of the goal, it's probably a bit of an unusual position for me naturally, being on the edge of the box. But it came to me, the touch set it up nicely and I just hit it and thankfully it went in."

Street beat off competition from Northampton Town's Marc Leonard, Wigan Athletic's Stephen Humphrys, and Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Arthur Read - COLCHESTER UNITED vs Sutton United - November 11

Colchester United midfielder Arthur Read is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for November.

Read switched direction to seat one Sutton defender on his backside and did it again to send two others plus goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis heading for the corner flag before curling home.

Read said: "I was happy with the goal, to beat a few players and then it was a tidy finish. I'm trying to bring different attributes to the games, scoring different types of goals to become a more rounded midfielder.

"There's always room for improvement and at the start of the season it was definitely something I wanted to add to my game. I've done that a bit more this season, so hopefully I can get a few more."

Read beat off competition from Stockport County's Odin Bailey, Notts County's David McGoldrick, and Swindon Town's Saidou Khan.