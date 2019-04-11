Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds are used to being in must-win situations

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds need to take uncertainty out of the equation and win all five of their remaining Championship games.

After Tuesday's win at Preston, Bielsa's squad are second in the table, a point clear of Sheffield United, meaning maximum points from their final five matches will secure automatic promotion.

Leeds fans have been waiting 15 years for a return to the top flight - and their quest for promotion will continue at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield United kick off at 3pm and will have a chance to put the pressure on Leeds, but Bielsa is unconcerned and said: "With any result they get, we have to win the games.

"For us, to play the games with the obligation to win is something that is nothing new for us.

"More than the opponent, without watching the previous games, we have to win the five games left.

A Patrick Bamford double secured a win over Preston at Deepdale on Tuesday night

"When you have less points to win the league, because there are few games left, the gap for mistakes is reduced.

"In football, in every game, anything can happen.

"The game of (leaders) Norwich yesterday (a 2-2 draw with Reading) is a summary of this."