Leeds in advanced talks for Wolves' Helder Costa

Leeds are in talks for Helder Costa

Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Wolves winger Helder Costa, according to Sky sources.

The 25-year-old featured 25 times in the Premier League last season, scoring once, as Wolves finished seventh.

Leeds sold Jack Clarke to Tottenham for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday, with the winger returning to Elland Road on a season-long loan for 2019/20.

Marcelo Bielsa has already added Jack Harrison from Manchester City and Ben White from Brighton - both on season-long loan deals.

Wolves, meanwhile, have signed defensive midfielder Leander Dendoncker on a permanent deal, following a season on loan from Anderlecht.

