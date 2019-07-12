Kemar Roofe: Brighton and Crystal Palace among clubs wanting Leeds striker

Kemar Roofe scored 14 goals in the Sky Bet Championship last season

Brighton and Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in a deal for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe, according to Sky sources.

A number of other Sky Bet Championship sides would also be keen to sign him this summer.

Roofe has just one year left on his contract at Leeds and there have been some talks over an extension.

West Brom academy graduate Roofe joined Leeds in the 2016 summer transfer window from Oxford, having won the League Two Player of the Year award,

The 26-year-old has scored 33 goals in 122 appearances since making the switch to Elland Road.

Last week, Leeds confirmed the re-signing of Jack Harrison on loan from Manchester City, with Ben White also signing on loan from Brighton

