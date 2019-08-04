Kemar Roofe to leave Leeds United, says Marcelo Bielsa

0:26 Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed forward Kemar Roofe will depart Leeds this summer Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed forward Kemar Roofe will depart Leeds this summer

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says striker Kemar Roofe is set to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News understands that Anderlecht are close to agreeing a deal to sign the forward, who scored 15 times in 34 appearances in all competitions last season and ended the campaign as the Whites' top goalscorer.

The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal, and the Sky Bet Championship club would risk losing him on a free transfer if he is not sold before the window closes on August 8.

Leeds vs N Forest Live on

Speaking via a translator before Leeds' opening 2019/20 Championship match against Bristol City, Bielsa told Sky Sports: "We are in a few difficulties because finally Roofe and (Bailey) Peacock-Farrell leave, they were in the squad of 18 players we chose before."

The striker has scored 32 times in 122 games since arriving at Elland Road from Oxford United in 2016.

Roofe has been sidelined with an ankle problem which saw him miss out on selection for Leeds' Championship opener against Bristol City

Crystal Palace and Brighton have also showed interest in signing Roofe this transfer window.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has left Leeds to join Burnley on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.