Pablo Hernandez signs new two-and-a-half-year Leeds deal

Pablo Hernandez's Leeds contract now runs until the summer of 2022

Leeds winger Pablo Hernandez has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 34-year-old Spaniard's new deal will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2022.

Hernandez has twice been named Leeds' Player of the Year since arriving from Qatari side Al-Arabi in 2016.

He is established as a key member of Marcelo Bielsa's side, and has two goals and two assists in 10 appearances this season.

Hernandez, who has four caps and one goal for Spain, represented clubs including Valencia, Getafe and Swansea before joined Leeds