Norman Hunter: Leeds say club great is 'severely unwell' in hospital

Norman Hunter played 540 times for Leeds during a glorious era for the club

Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains "severely unwell" in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Hunter was admitted to hospital last Friday after the 76-year-old contracted the disease.

The former Leeds centre-back, who was a non-playing member of Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, won two top-division titles as part of Don Revie's famous teams.

A statement from the club's website read: "Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell.

"His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes.

"They would also like to say a huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses who continue to do an amazing job 24 hours a day for Norman and all of those currently in their care.

"As a club, we would also like to thank our fans, the wider football community and the media for respecting the wishes of privacy from the family at this time.

"We will continue to provide regular updates in the coming days. Keep fighting Norman, we are all with you."

Only three players - Jack Charlton, Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney - have made more appearances for Leeds than Hunter.