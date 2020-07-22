Leeds United urge fans to stay at home as they prepare to lift Championship trophy

Leeds United will lift the Championship trophy tonight

Leeds have urged their fans to stay at home when they lift the Championship trophy following their match with Charlton on Wednesday.

The trophy lift at Elland Road will be live on Sky Sports Football from 9.30pm following the climax of the Championship season.

Leeds were promoted on Friday when West Brom lost 2-1 to Huddersfield, and then crowned champions on Saturday afternoon, as Brentford's 1-0 defeat to Stoke ruled them out of the running.

The club are urging supporters to enjoy the trophy lift at home.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear released the following statement, it read: "Today Leeds United will officially be crowed champions of the Football League.

"This is a momentous occasion and one that we've dreamt of for 16 long years. But we must consider the health of people in our community before we celebrate- the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet.

"We appreciate the support of fans, as always, and it is heart-breaking that we can't encourage the kind of scenes we all know we should seeing be under different circumstances.

"However, people must consider the negative impact coming out could have on others.

"The trophy lift will be live on our social channels and Sky Sports News for fans to see and I promise that when the time is right, we will celebrate in style.

"For now, support Leeds, stay at home."

Championship fixtures - final round

All matches kick off at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 22:

Birmingham vs Derby

Brentford vs Barnsley - live on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm

Bristol City vs Preston

Cardiff City vs Hull

Leeds vs Charlton

Luton vs Blackburn

Millwall vs Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke

Reading vs Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Brom vs QPR - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

