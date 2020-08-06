Leeds United News

Leeds United transfer news and rumours

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from Elland Road

Last Updated: 06/08/20 2:49pm

Leeds are reportedly interested in Spurs defender Juan Foyth
The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Leeds United amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the newly-promoted club.

Confirmed transfers

Illan Meslier - The goalkeeper has completed his permanent move to Leeds from Lorient after signing a three-year contract with the newly promoted side (July 23).

The latest players linked with a move to Leeds…

Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma - Leeds face the prospect of having to spend £50m on their two top transfer targets from Brentford (Daily Express, Aug 6).

Cody Drameh - Leeds are one of a number of clubs who want to sign the 19-year-old right back from Fulham this summer (Aug 6).

Juan Foyth - Leeds are interested in signing Tottenham's Argentina defender (Daily Star, Aug 6).

Florentino Luis - Leeds are keen on the Benfica defensive midfielder (Daily Star, Aug 6).

The latest players linked with a Leeds exit…

Ben White - The Brighton defender is considering his future following his season-long loan at Leeds (July 28)

