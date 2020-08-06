Leeds United transfer news and rumours
Transfer news, rumours and gossip from Elland Road
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 06/08/20 2:49pm
The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Leeds United amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the newly-promoted club.
Confirmed transfers
Illan Meslier - The goalkeeper has completed his permanent move to Leeds from Lorient after signing a three-year contract with the newly promoted side (July 23).
The latest players linked with a move to Leeds…
Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma - Leeds face the prospect of having to spend £50m on their two top transfer targets from Brentford (Daily Express, Aug 6).
Cody Drameh - Leeds are one of a number of clubs who want to sign the 19-year-old right back from Fulham this summer (Aug 6).
Juan Foyth - Leeds are interested in signing Tottenham's Argentina defender (Daily Star, Aug 6).
Florentino Luis - Leeds are keen on the Benfica defensive midfielder (Daily Star, Aug 6).
The latest players linked with a Leeds exit…
Ben White - The Brighton defender is considering his future following his season-long loan at Leeds (July 28)
Follow the summer transfer window on Sky Sports
The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.