Raphinha: Leeds agree deal for Rennes winger

Leeds United have agreed a deal for Rennes winger Raphinha.

There were reports on Sunday that Leeds had made an official bid for the 23-year-old Brazillian, who joined Rennes for around £18m a year ago.

At the start of Deadline Day, it emerged that an agreement had been secured with Raphinha set to undergo a medical on Monday.

Raphinha impressed last season in Ligue 1, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 22 appearances.

He already has two assists this campaign and is also attracting interest from elsewhere as Rennes look to raise funds from potential player sales.

Leeds have signed Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno, Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, Freiburg defender Robin Koch, Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier and Wigan forward Joe Gelhardt since achieving promotion to the Premier League.

They have also added Helder Costa from Wolves on a permanent deal following his loan spell last year, and re-signed Jack Harrison on another loan deal from Manchester City.

Roma target Leeds director of football Orta

Image: Leeds United director of football Victor Orta was instrumental in the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach

Leeds' Victor Orta has emerged as a top target for Roma as they look to appoint a new director of football, according to reports in Italy.

Orta has become a key figure at Elland Road after leading several successful recruitment drives in his role as director of football.

He was also instrumental in the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as the club's head coach in 2018.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Orta tops a shortlist of three for the position at Roma, with Lille's Luis Campos and former RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick also being considered.

Orta, who began his career at Sevilla, joined Leeds in 2017 after a spell at Middlesbrough, and was also linked with RB Leipzig earlier in the year.

