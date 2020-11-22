Leeds: Young fan virtually leads out team for Arsenal game thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Leeds may not have been able to earn all three points when Arsenal visited Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, but they were still able to make one fan very happy.

Ahead of kick-off in the Premier League clash, which ended 0-0, there was the unusual sight of Leeds captain Liam Cooper entering the field with a tablet in his hand.

Cooper was speaking to somebody through the tablet in the tunnel and walked out holding it outwards, giving the person on the other end of the call a first-person view of what it is like to lead Leeds out at Elland Road.

That person was 13-year-old Leeds supporter Elliot Metcalfe, who is currently unwell with cancer.

Elliot has always dreamed of representing his club as a mascot and he achieved his dream - albeit virtually - thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Make-A-Wish aims to grant wishes for critically ill children, to allow them to "look beyond their condition and regain some of their childhood".

While Leeds' game against Arsenal may not live long in the memory, the experience of meeting Cooper and leading the side onto the field is something Elliot is unlikely to forget.

Arsenal survived playing almost 40 minutes with 10 men after Nicholas Pepe's red card as they ground out a 0-0 draw with Leeds.

Pepe - on just his second start in the Premier League this season - would not have impressed Mikel Arteta with his attitude after retaliating to some goading by Ezgjan Alioski by shoving his head into the defender's face.

Referee Anthony Taylor did not spot the incident but a VAR review meant Pepe was given his marching orders (51) meaning no Premier League team has received more red cards than the Gunners since Arteta's appointment (5).

Leeds seemed to find playing against 11 men easier than 10 but still should have taken maximum points, striking the woodwork three times with Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Raphinha all going close.

Arsenal could have stolen the victory but Bukayo Saka could not take advantage of being put through one-on-one with Illan Meslier.