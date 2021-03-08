LL Cool J: US rapper and movie star reveals he is a Leeds United supporter

LL Cool J has revealed he is a Leeds United fan, posting a video which showed the club had sent him replica shirts with his name on them.

The Any Given Sunday star showed off his new shirts as well as a card signed by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani which said: "Welcome to the team! We are happy and proud that you have joined us for this wonderful journey with Leeds United, a club with much history and huge ambition to be successful in the Premier League and beyond."

Radrizzani added on Twitter: "See you soon at Elland Road."

The 53-year-old American did not reveal why he has decided to support Leeds, but joins the likes of Russell Crowe, Mel B, and Sir Nick Faldo to attach their names to the Premier League club.

It's not the only Hollywood connection with English football. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson supports Macclesfield Town after being assigned the team on Soccer AM in 2008, while NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal counts among the fans of Northampton Town.

Meanwhile, stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds last month officially completed their takeover of Wrexham after taking 100 per cent control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST).

Reynolds and Elhenney have made a £2m investment in the club under the terms of the deal.

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Leeds in the Premier League on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports...

West Ham have injury worries over both of their goalkeepers, with Lukasz Fabianski yet to train due to an arm injury and Darren Randolph enduring a hip problem.

Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, and Arthur Masuaku are still out injured.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is hoping some of his injured players can prove their fitness in time. Kalvin Phillips (calf), Rodrigo, Jamie Shackleton (both groin) and Ian Poveda (ankle) have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

Pascal Struijk is the latest injury doubt after he was withdrawn in last week's home defeat to Aston Villa. Robin Koch is working his way back from knee surgery and Gaetano Berardi recently returned to training after a serious knee injury.

How to follow

West Ham vs Leeds is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

Despite West Ham causing me a massive headache this season in terms of predicting their Premier League trajectory, they have provided me some personal betting highlights for the season. Declan Rice scoring first vs Sheffield United at 33/1 was memorable as was Angelo Ogbonna scoring a header in the reverse fixture between these two teams. So, if it isn't broke, why fix it?

Set pieces could be where this game will be won.

Leeds have conceded 10 headed goals this season - more than any other club.

West Ham United

Leeds United Monday 8th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

And although West Ham aren't moving with the times in terms of style (who says you need to move with the times anyway?) David Moyes has a no-nonsense, full-of-physicality team that has scored more headers than any other team this season.

This area of weakness with Leeds is likely to be exploited by West Ham, who have become one of the most dangerous teams from set-pieces under Moyes. Craig Dawson is usually flinging his carcass in the direction of a delivery. He's scored three times since the turn of the year - another one could be due here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Craig Dawson to score a header (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats