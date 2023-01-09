 Skip to content

Leeds United transfer news: Georginio Rutter close to signing from Hoffenheim in club-record £35.3m deal

Sky in Germany: Leeds close to signing Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter in a club-record £35.3m deal; move for 20-year-old would surpass the club's current transfer record fee of £27m paid for Rodrigo; Rutter is expected to have a medical at Elland Road in the next 48 hours

By Sky in Germany

Monday 9 January 2023 18:33, UK

November 5th, 2022, PreZero-Arena, Sinsheim, GER, 1.FBL, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. in the picture Georginio Rutter (Hoffenheim) is happy about the goal to 1:1. Photo by: Hasan Bratic/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: Leeds are set to sign Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter in a club-record deal

Leeds are close to signing Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter in a club-record £35.3m deal, according to Sky in Germany.

Talks are at an advanced stage for the 20-year-old with a medical expected in the next 48 hours.

A deal for the France U21 international would be worth up to €40m (£35.3m), surpassing the club's current transfer record fee of £27m paid for Rodrigo from Valencia in August 2020.

02 January 2023, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Zuzenhausen: Soccer: Bundesliga, training kick-off TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, training center Zuzenhausen. Hoffenheim&#39;s Georginio Rutter laughs. Photo by: Uwe Anspach/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: Rutter has scored twice in the Bundesliga this season

Rutter has scored twice in 17 games in all competitions this season for Hoffenheim and has an overall record of 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

His potential arrival would be the second signing of the January window for Leeds after they brought in Austrian defender Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee in the region of £11m.

Jesse Marsch's side sit 14th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone and face Aston Villa on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Aston Villa
Leeds United

Friday 13th January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm



