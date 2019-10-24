Sol Campbell confident Southend can stay in League One

0:39 Sol Campbell hopes his players buy into his managerial philosophy as he aims to replicate his success with Macclesfield by helping Southend avoid relegation Sol Campbell hopes his players buy into his managerial philosophy as he aims to replicate his success with Macclesfield by helping Southend avoid relegation

Sol Campbell is convinced he can help Southend retain their League One status following his unveiling as the club's new manager.

Campbell kept League Two Macclesfield up against the odds last season in his first managerial role, having taken over last November with the club seven points from safety,

But he faces arguably an even tougher task at Southend who are already eight points from safety, having won just once in the league all season.

Campbell will have plenty of work to do after watching his new side crash to a 7-1 thumping home loss to Doncaster, shortly after his appointment on Tuesday.

But the former England centre-back is confident the Shrimpers can stay up with 32 matches still left in the campaign.

"My job is to make sure the guys realise there are enough games to get ourselves out of this situation," Campbell said at a press conference.

2:27 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Southend and Doncaster Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Southend and Doncaster

"We need to give teams more problems and go for it. We've got to overachieve now. We've got a deficit and we need to close that.

"Instead of being on the back foot we need to be on the front foot in games.

"We've got enough games to get out of this situation but it has to start now because time is precious. My remit is to get these guys working together.

"We've got some good players here but we need to start working together and be competitive. We've not really been doing that.

"Hopefully the team can respond to that and start on a good footing and that's down to me."