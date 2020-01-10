Southend players to meet with PFA over unpaid wages

Southend could face a points deduction from the EFL

The PFA will meet with players from Southend United on Friday over a dispute about unpaid wages.

Southend are due to play fellow League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, but a report in the Daily Mail suggests players and staff are threatening to go on strike over the issue.

The EFL insists it is monitoring the situation as things unfold.

If the fixture is cancelled, the club would almost certainly face punishment. In recent months, similar cases involving Macclesfield and Bolton were referred to an independent disciplinary commission by the EFL. Both clubs received a points deduction.

Southend are currently 22nd in League One, second from bottom.

Sky Sports News has approached the club for comment, but are yet to hear back.