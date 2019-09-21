Luton Town News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Luton's comedy own goal in defeat at Hull

Last Updated: 21/09/19 6:47pm
0:30
Luton's Dan Potts and Simon Sluga gifted Hull City a goal in the 90th minute in the Tigers' 3-0 win at Kenilworth Road.
Luton's Dan Potts and Simon Sluga gifted Hull City a goal in the 90th minute in the Tigers' 3-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Luton left-back Dan Potts scored an own goal to forget as his side were beaten 3-0 at home by Hull City.

In the final minute, the match already lost, Potts scored a goal of pure comedy at the wrong end.

Hull's Jarrod Bowen raced into the Luton half with keeper' Simon Sluga in his sights.

Also See:

Sluga did well to save, but then when trying to gather the loose ball, Potts decided clear the ball against him and it spun backwards and in.

Hull's Kevin Stewart did try and claim it on the line, but unfortunately for Potts he gets the goal.
2:02
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Hull City.
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Hull City.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fourth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK