Luton's comedy own goal in defeat at Hull

Luton left-back Dan Potts scored an own goal to forget as his side were beaten 3-0 at home by Hull City.

In the final minute, the match already lost, Potts scored a goal of pure comedy at the wrong end.

Hull's Jarrod Bowen raced into the Luton half with keeper' Simon Sluga in his sights.

Sluga did well to save, but then when trying to gather the loose ball, Potts decided clear the ball against him and it spun backwards and in.

Hull's Kevin Stewart did try and claim it on the line, but unfortunately for Potts he gets the goal.