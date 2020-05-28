Nathan Jones returns as Luton Town manager 16 months after Stoke City exit

Nathan Jones left Luton to manage Stoke City 16 months ago but has returned to Kenilworth Road

Nathan Jones has returned to manage Luton Town 16 months after leaving the club to take over at Stoke City.

Jones, 47, was at the club's training ground on Thursday morning to meet the first two small groups of senior players ahead of the first session of the day.

He will be reacquainted with the other four groups ahead of the next two sessions, and will take charge of the final nine games of the Championship campaign as the Town seek to avoid relegation - if the second tier is given the green light to return to playing.

Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet said: "My job is to make sure the club can escape the severe economic impact of the virus and whatever decisions we make now, it is the club that must be put first.

"We must do everything we possibly can to stay in the Championship this season. We have just nine games left to climb out of the relegation zone and the squad has to be more than ready.

"We need a manager who can hit the ground sprinting - someone who knows us, our players and our environment and someone who knows the league.

"There's only one man who has those characteristics and that's Nathan Jones."