Tom Lockyer: Luton captain 'alert and responsive' after Bournemouth vs Luton called off following medical incident

Rob Edwards and his players on the touchline as Tom Lockyer (not pictured) receives medical treatment after collapsing on the pitch

Tom Lockyer is 'alert and responsive' after the Luton captain was stretched off following extensive medical attention during Saturday's game at Bournemouth.

Lockyer collapsed in the 58th minute of the match.

Luton manager Rob Edwards immediately ran onto the pitch at the Vitality Stadium to usher his players away from Lockyer and allow medical staff and paramedics to administer treatment.

Play was suspended as players moved and officials moved to the side of the pitch before heading back to the changing rooms a few minutes later.

Lockyer was then stretchered off, surrounded by medical staff.

A social media post from Luton later added: "The fixture between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town has been suspended. All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time."

A Bournemouth staff doctor confirmed the defender's condition, and Lockyer is on his way to hospital.

After a stoppage of around 25 minutes, the game was called off by referee Simon Hooper.

The incident will bring back painful memories from May's Championship final, when Lockyer was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch in the 11th minute.

Lockyer had suffered an atrial fibrillation, but recovered in hospital and underwent surgery. He was given the all clear to continue playing after Luton were promoted to the Premier League.

Following the abandonment, Rob Edwards led his players in a walk around the pitch, applauding both sets of fans, with the Luton manager looking emotional as he did so.

Moments before Lockyer's collapse, Bournemouth had equalised through Dominic Solanke to make it 1-1. Luton had taken an early lead through Elijah Adebayo.

The Premier League later confirmed the game's abandonment, adding in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today's match."