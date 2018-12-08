League One round-up: Portsmouth extend lead after Sunderland match abandoned

Portsmouth extended their lead at the top of League One to six points with victory over Southend.

Both goals came in the first half an hour, with Michael Turner's own goal followed by Jamal Lowe's effort as Pompey made it eight victories in a row in all competitions.

Sunderland now have a game in hand after their match at Accrington was abandoned deep into the second half because of a waterlogged pitch. The sides were drawing 1-1 after Connor Hall cancelled out Chris Maguire's opener.

Luton took advantage to move into second place with a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood. Harry Cornick scored the opener in the 11th minute and a Craig Morgan own goal 10 minutes from the end settled matters.

Peterborough stay in fourth after James Henry scored a late penalty to earn Oxford a 2-2 draw. Ivan Toney opened the scoring for Posh in the 10th minute but Henry levelled three minutes before the break. Siriki Dembele then struck what looked like being the winner 15 minutes from time only for Ryan Tafazolli to bring down Gavin Whyte.

The big losers in the top six were Barnsley, who went down 1-0 at in-form Wycombe thanks to Randell Williams' goal 10 minutes after half-time. Wanderers have now won six consecutive league matches at Adams Park.

Doncaster were the biggest winners of the day and their 4-0 victory at Bristol Rovers propelled them into the play-off places.

Doncaster overtook Charlton, who were beaten 2-1 by fellow promotion chasers Blackpool. Joe Aribo cancelled out Armand Gnanduillet's early goal but Nathan Delfouneso grabbed the winner for the home side in the 87th minute.

Plymouth and Bradford played out a classic on the south coast but the 3-3 draw did little for either team. Bottom side Bradford led three times, twice through Jack Payne and then George Miller but Freddie Ladapo cancelled out the first one and Joel Grant the second before Ladapo scored his second 16 minutes from time.

AFC Wimbledon stayed ahead of Bradford on goal difference after a 1-1 draw with Rochdale. Calvin Andrew gave Dale the lead but Andy Barcham equalised in the 70th minute.

A dramatic finish at the Bescot Stadium saw Walsall fight back from one down to beat Coventry 2-1 with two goals from Luke Leahy in stoppage time, the second from the penalty spot. The result allowed Walsall to leapfrog their opponents into the top 10.

Burton saw off Shrewsbury 2-1, Liam Boyce and Scott Fraser putting the Brewers two up before Fejiri Okenabirhie grabbed a stoppage-time consolation.

Gillingham pulled away from the bottom four and left Scunthorpe uncomfortably close with a 2-0 victory at Glanford Park, Tom Eaves and Dean Parrett scoring within three minutes of each other in the second half.