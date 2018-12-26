League One round-up: Luton cut Portsmouth's lead at top

Portsmouth's lead atop Sky Bet League One was cut to one point after goals at the end of each half gave Gillingham a 2-0 upset victory at Priestfield.

Elliott List's long ball into the area was powerfully headed home by Josh Parker on the stroke of half-time before Callum Reilly's penalty late on settled matters.

Reilly fired his spot-kick beyond Craig MacGillivray after Jack Whatmough had clumsily fouled List in the area as the Gills completed a surprise double over Pompey this season.

The win in no way flattered Steve Lovell's men, who have moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Pompey's third league defeat of the season, meanwhile, leaves them looking over their shoulder after Luton closed the gap with a seventh win in a row as they saw off lowly Scunthorpe 2-0.

Somewhat against the run of play, the Hatters took a 37th-minute lead when James Justin cut back to the edge of the box, allowing Andrew Shinnie to curl beyond Jak Alnwick.

The Scunthorpe goalkeeper was equal to Elliot Lee's bending effort five minutes after half-time but Harry Cornick scored on the rebound as the Iron suffered their sixth successive league defeat to slump to second bottom.

Sunderland remain four points adrift of Luton in third after edging out Bradford 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. Aiden McGeady powered home just after the half hour as the Bantams slipped into the drop zone following Bristol Rovers' 3-1 victory at Walsall.

Fourth-place Charlton slipped three points behind Sunderland following a 2-1 defeat at Coventry. Barnsley leapfrogged Peterborough and into fifth after a 2-0 victory over Posh at Oakwell.

AFC Wimbledon moved off the foot of the table after coming from a goal down to defeat fellow strugglers Plymouth 2-1. David Fox put Plymouth ahead but Anthony Wordsworth levelled before substitute Mitch Pinnock handed Wimbledon all three points, with the Pilgrims subsequently slumping to the bottom of the standings.

Lucas Akins' brace and David Templeton's strike helped Burton come from a goal down to inflict a 3-1 defeat on Wycombe, who had gone ahead through Jake Buxton's own goal.

Goals from Jordan Clark and Billy Kee gave Accrington a 2-1 success over Shrewsbury, who scored a consolation through Ollie Norburn's penalty.

Rochdale beat Blackpool by the same scoreline, with Ian Henderson scoring the winner after Oliver Rathbone's opener had been canceled out by Michael Nottingham. Blackpool played for an hour with 10 men due to Jordan Thompson's card.

Paddy Madden scored either side of an Ashley Hunter goal as Fleetwood thumped play-off rivals Doncaster 3-0 and Michael Kightly's header earned Southend a 1-0 win at Oxford.