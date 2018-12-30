Rochdale and Bradford City condemn crowd trouble at League One clash

1:38 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Rochdale and Bradford City. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One clash between Rochdale and Bradford City.

Rochdale and Bradford City have issued a joint statement condemning incidents at their Sky Bet League One match on Saturday.

Pyrotechnic flares and missiles were thrown during the game at the Crown Oil Arena, which Bradford won 4-0 to continue their rise up the table.

The clubs have warned that fans found to have been involved in the incidents will be subject to banning orders.

The statement read: "Rochdale Football Club and Bradford City condemn the unacceptable behaviour of a small minority of fans from both clubs who interrupted the competitive but happy nature of supporters who turned out to back their team in an impeccable manner on Saturday.

"The throwing of dangerous pyrotechnic flares and other missiles will not be tolerated. Both clubs have a zero-tolerance stance on any irresponsible action that places the safety of spectators at risk, and may also harm the excellent reputation of the vast majority of supporters.

"Investigations by Dale and the Bantams have already started, and those found to have been involved in such incidents will be issued with banning orders.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of supporters from both clubs who behaved impeccably. We will do our utmost to ensure incidents like this do not happen again."

Nathaniel Knight-Percival gave the visitors, who took more than 2,500 fans across the Pennines, a first-half lead with further goals coming from Anthony O'Connor, Eoin Doyle and George Miller after the break.