League One round-up: Luton and Barnsley win

Luton thumped Doncaster 4-0 on Saturday

Luton made it 26 games unbeaten in the EFL with a thumping 4-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Doncaster.​​​​​​​

Goals from Pelly Ruddock, Danny Hilton, Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Berry saw the Hatters restore their five-point lead at the top, after Barnsley had won earlier in the day at Walsall.

Jacob Brown's stoppage-time goal for the Tykes helped them bolster their position in the top two, with Sunderland not in action on Saturday. Portsmouth also took advantage, as they won 2-0 at Shrewsbury to move up to third.

Peterborough replaced Doncaster in the top six as they saw off Southend 2-0 thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.

Blackpool moved up to eighth as they thumped bottom-club Bradford 4-1 at Valley Parade, while Coventry, who slipped to ninth, suffered a blow to their play-off hopes as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Oxford.

Burton came from behind to beat Accrington 5-2 at the Pirelli Stadium and move up to 10th in the table, while Gillingham rose into the top half thanks to a 4-2 comeback win at AFC Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, Bristol Rovers snuck a late 2-2 draw at Plymouth and Rochdale moved to within a point of safety after beating Scunthorpe 3-1.