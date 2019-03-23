League One round-up: Luton and Barnsley win
Luton and Barnsley extend lead in top two as both win on Saturday, with Sunderland not in action, and Portsmouth move up to third.
Luton made it 26 games unbeaten in the EFL with a thumping 4-0 victory over play-off hopefuls Doncaster.
Goals from Pelly Ruddock, Danny Hilton, Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Berry saw the Hatters restore their five-point lead at the top, after Barnsley had won earlier in the day at Walsall.
Jacob Brown's stoppage-time goal for the Tykes helped them bolster their position in the top two, with Sunderland not in action on Saturday. Portsmouth also took advantage, as they won 2-0 at Shrewsbury to move up to third.
Peterborough replaced Doncaster in the top six as they saw off Southend 2-0 thanks to goals from Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.
Blackpool moved up to eighth as they thumped bottom-club Bradford 4-1 at Valley Parade, while Coventry, who slipped to ninth, suffered a blow to their play-off hopes as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Oxford.
Burton came from behind to beat Accrington 5-2 at the Pirelli Stadium and move up to 10th in the table, while Gillingham rose into the top half thanks to a 4-2 comeback win at AFC Wimbledon.
Elsewhere, Bristol Rovers snuck a late 2-2 draw at Plymouth and Rochdale moved to within a point of safety after beating Scunthorpe 3-1.