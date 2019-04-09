League One round-up: Sunderland draw with Burton but move second

Jack Baldwin scored for Sunderland

Sunderland moved into the automatic promotion places despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Burton at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats went behind in the 19th minute after Tom Flanagan turned a Marcus Harness shot into his own net.

Flanagan's central defensive partner Jack Baldwin found the equaliser less than 10 minutes later, firing a header into the back of the net from a Grant Leadbitter corner.

Charlton recorded their third successive win after beating Wycombe 1-0 at Adams Park.

After half an hour with few chances, Addicks skipper Jason Pearce volleyed home a Josh Cullen cross to give his side the lead.

Wycombe came close to equalising, with Adebayo Akinfenwa having the best of the chances in the second half.

Oliver Rathbone scored the only goal as Rochdale moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Accrington, who have lost four out of their last five matches.

With his sixth goal of the season, Rathbone's 71st-minute strike secured all three points for the visitors.