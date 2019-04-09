League One News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

League One round-up: Sunderland draw with Burton but move second

Last Updated: 09/04/19 10:39pm

Jack Baldwin scored for Sunderland
Jack Baldwin scored for Sunderland

Sunderland moved into the automatic promotion places despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Burton at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats went behind in the 19th minute after Tom Flanagan turned a Marcus Harness shot into his own net.

Flanagan's central defensive partner Jack Baldwin found the equaliser less than 10 minutes later, firing a header into the back of the net from a Grant Leadbitter corner.
2:57
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Burton Al
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Burton Al

Charlton recorded their third successive win after beating Wycombe 1-0 at Adams Park.

After half an hour with few chances, Addicks skipper Jason Pearce volleyed home a Josh Cullen cross to give his side the lead.
1:26
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe and Charlton
Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe and Charlton

Wycombe came close to equalising, with Adebayo Akinfenwa having the best of the chances in the second half.

Also See:

Oliver Rathbone scored the only goal as Rochdale moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win at Accrington, who have lost four out of their last five matches.
1:25
Highlights of the Sky Bet League one match between Accrington Stanley and Rochdale
Highlights of the Sky Bet League one match between Accrington Stanley and Rochdale

With his sixth goal of the season, Rathbone's 71st-minute strike secured all three points for the visitors.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK