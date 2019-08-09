League One match previews: Team news and key stats

Coventry head to Bolton in Sky Bet League One on Saturday

Who is in, who is out, and who's a doubt in Sky Bet League One this weekend?

BOLTON vs COVENTRY - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: tbc

Key stat: Bolton have scored in 11 of their last 12 clashes with Coventry in all competitions, though they've only managed to win two of those matches (P12 W2 D4 L6).

BRISTOL ROVERS vs WYCOMBE - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is a doubt. Clarke-Harris has scored 11 goals since his move in January, but manager Graham Coughlan has been taking precautions with the forward after he underwent keyhole surgery and missed all of pre-season.

Defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and winger Sam Matthews face a spell on the sidelines after having operations this summer. Coughlan said the duo would not be out of action for too long following their minor procedures.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has no new injury concerns after their 2-0 win over Bolton on Saturday. Unused substitutes Josh Parker, Craig Mackail-Smith and Scott Kashket could provide alternative options up front.

Ainsworth said he was happy with the options he has in both attack and defence. Rovers will be looking for their first win of the season after losing at Blackpool, while Wycombe will be hoping to extend their run after securing three points in their campaign opener against troubled Bolton.

Key stat: This will be the 20th time Bristol Rovers will welcome Wycombe in a competitive encounter, with none of the previous 19 ending level - 10 wins for Rovers, nine for the Chairboys.

Watch League One highlights All Sky Bet League One highlights from Saturday's 3pm kick-offs will be available to watch for free on our digital platforms shortly after full-time!

FLEETWOOD vs AFC WIMBLEDON - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: tbc

Key stat: Fleetwood have won three of the last five encounters with AFC Wimbledon in all competitions (L2).

GILLINGHAM vs BURTON - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Gillingham will check on the fitness of Matty Willock. The former Manchester United youngster missed the opening-day draw at Doncaster due to a virus.

Captain Gabriel Zakuani faces at least another six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle ligament injury. Boss Steve Evans has an otherwise fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Burton winger David Templeton will miss out again due to a hip injury. The Brewers will assess John-Joe O'Toole and Richard Nartey after they picked up knocks.

O'Toole has a slight groin problem and Nartey rolled his ankle, but both are expected to be fit. Ben Fox and Callum Hawkins are long-term absentees after damaging cruciate ligaments.

Key stat: Burton's 3-0 victory at Gillingham back in December 2015 is their only away win to date at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, losing each of their other four such away games.

0:43 Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Doncaster and Gillingham last weekend Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Doncaster and Gillingham last weekend

IPSWICH vs SUNDERLAND - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Ipswich captain Luke Chambers returns from suspension. Andre Dozzell is also back in the squad after missing last week's victory at Burton with a knee injury.

Fellow midfielders Gwion Edwards (groin) and Jon Nolan (calf) are back in training but will not be ready in time. Jack Lankester, Teddy Bishop, Tristan Nydam, Toto Nsiala and Freddie Sears remain sidelined through injury.

Sunderland will be without Duncan Watmore after the winger picked up a knock. Striker Charlie Wyke and midfielder Ethan Robson are still on the injured list but Max Power is close to being fit.

The midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury during the play-off final at the end of May but has stepped up his training. Winger Aiden McGeady has had a full week of training to prove his fitness after a foot injury.

Key stat: This will be the 49th league meeting between Ipswich and Sunderland, but the first ever to be played outside of England's top two tiers.

MK DONS vs SHREWSBURY - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Alex Gilbey, Baily Cargill and Rhys Healey are in contention for MK Dons. All three have been struggling with injuries but the extra week off due to the Dons' opener against Bury being postponed has put them in contention for places on the bench at least.

Jordan Moore-Taylor is also back in training but is some way off a return. Regan Poole and Hiram Boateng are among the new signings likely to figure.

Abo Eisa has been passed fit by Shrewsbury but Josh Laurent is ruled out. Winger Eisa had to go off after taking a knock to his head in stoppage time against Portsmouth last weekend.

Midfielder Laurent picked up a muscle problem during the 1-0 opening-day win. Ollie Norburn is three to four weeks away from fitness following a knee injury.

Key stat: MK Dons are unbeaten in their last six league games against Shrewsbury (P6 W4 D2 L0), suffering their last such defeat back in March 2013.

0:23 Shrewsbury beat Portsmouth 1-0 on the opening day Shrewsbury beat Portsmouth 1-0 on the opening day

OXFORD vs PETERBOROUGH - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Oxford have Shandon Baptiste and Anthony Forde available. Midfielder Baptiste is back in training and winger Forde played 45 minutes in a friendly in the week.

He is being eased back in after missing a chunk of pre-season and could feature on the bench. Club captain John Mousinho is set to make the 500th senior appearance of his career.

Peterborough could hand on-loan Leicester youngster Josh Knight his debut. He missed the opening 3-1 home defeat to Fleetwood after only joining the club 24 hours beforehand.

Posh hung on to striker Ivan Toney after rejecting a deadline day bid from Charlton and is set to lead the line. Boss Darren Ferguson has no injury issues this early in the season.

Key stat: None of Oxford's last 12 home matches against Peterborough in all competitions have ended in a draw, with the home side responsible for eight wins to the Posh's four.

PORTSMOUTH vs TRANMERE - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: James Bolton is still doubtful for Portsmouth. The defender has an ankle problem, while Bryn Morris (groin), Jack Whatmough (knee) and Ryan Williams (quad) are definitely out.

Ross McCrorie is available again for Kenny Jackett's side after serving a one-match ban. John Marquis is in contention after missing the last game when his partner went into labour.

Newly-promoted Tranmere are without Aston Villa loanee Rushian Hepburn-Murphy. The forward is banned after he was sent off late in their 3-2 opening day defeat to Rochdale last week.

Jake Caprice (ankle), Mark Ellis (knee), Evan Gumbs (knee) are all out. Former Manchester City youngster Ishmael Miller is also sidelined with a hamstring complaint.

Key stat: Portsmouth have lost just one of their last six meetings with Tranmere in all competitions (W3 D2), a 1-3 defeat at Prenton Park in November 2014.

1:00 Rochdale edged a five-goal thriller at Tranmere last time out Rochdale edged a five-goal thriller at Tranmere last time out

ROCHDALE vs DONCASTER - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Rochdale will be without midfielder Jimmy Ryan. Ryan was handed a retrospective three-match ban by the Football Association for an incident in last week's 3-2 win at Tranmere, which was unseen by the match officials.

Defender Tyler Magloire could make his debut after he joined on a season-long loan from Blackburn on Thursday. Aaron Wilbraham missed the win at Prenton Park with a calf problem and will again be assessed.

Doncaster will not risk Joe Wright. The defender picked up a knee injury in pre-season against Hull and boss Darren Moore will not rush him back.

Moore was unable to add to his squad this week, so a striker remains high on his wish list following last week's sale of John Marquis. The former West Brom boss at least has no other injury worries to contend with.

Key stat: Rochdale lost both of their league meetings with Doncaster last season, including a 0-5 defeat in their most recent clash in January - their heaviest defeat of the 2018/19 campaign.

ROTHERHAM vs LINCOLN - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Rotherham boss Paul Warne has a mini injury crisis. Matt Olosunde (back), Kyle Vassell, Joe Mattock (both ribs) and Dan Barlaser (ankle) are all doubts for just the second League One game of the campaign.

Billy Jones (heel) is definitely out while new signing Trevor Clarke (knee) will not feature until October. The Millers are hoping to win their first two league games of the season for the first time since 2011.

Lee Frecklington will miss an emotional return to the AESSEAL New York Stadium. The midfielder won back-to-back promotions during a successful five-year stint at the Millers but is struggling with a groin injury.

Tom Pett is also out through injury while Jason Shackell has two games of his three-match suspension to serve.

Key stat: Rotherham have beaten Lincoln City on 41 separate occasions in England's top four tiers, celebrating more victories against the Imps than versus any other side.

0:34 Rotherham claimed an away-day 2-1 victory at AFC Wimbledon last Saturday Rotherham claimed an away-day 2-1 victory at AFC Wimbledon last Saturday

SOUTHEND vs BLACKPOOL - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Liam Ridgewell could be pushing for a place in the Southend side. The experienced defender joined the Blues last week but sat out the opening-day defeat at Coventry while he worked on his fitness.

Layton Ndukwu signed on loan from Leicester this week and the 20-year-old winger will hope to be involved on Saturday. Rob Kiernan (ankle) is still out while fellow defender Jason Demetriou has stepped up his recovery from a long-term knee injury and the right-back could make a return to action next month.

Blackpool will check on the fitness of midfielder Matty Virtue. The former Liverpool youngster missed the start of the season with a thigh problem.

Seasiders boss Simon Grayson might be tempted to name an unchanged starting line up after his team began the campaign with a 2-0 home win against Bristol Rovers. Goalkeeper Mark Howard is making good progress in his recovery from Achilles surgery, although he is unlikely to feature for the next six to eight weeks at least.

Key stat: Southend have only won one of the last five League One meetings with Blackpool (D2 L2), a 2-1 victory in September 2017.