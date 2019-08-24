League One highlights and round-up: Struggling Bolton thumped by Ipswich

Ipswich moved to the top of the Sky Bet League One with a ruthless 5-0 thrashing of troubled Bolton.

Managerless Wanderers were again forced to field a young side, and struggled as James Norwood converted from the spot for his third goal in as many matches to give his team the lead.

Gwion Edwards added a second before two quickfire goals from Kayden Jackson made it 4-0. Norwood added his second and his side's fifth in the 72nd minute.

Late goals from Anthony Stewart and Scott Kashket condemned Southend to a last-minute 4-3 defeat at Wycombe.

Southend took an early lead through Brandon Goodship, before Stephen Humphrys' double sandwiched Mark Milligan's own goal but Kashket scored in the 55th minute to halve the deficit.

Stewart levelled in the 88th minute before Kashket hit his second in the third minute of added time for a dramatic victory.

A Chris Maguire hat-trick gave Sunderland their third win in a row with a 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

The striker's opener was cancelled out by Kwesi Appiah but two second-half goals from Maguire, including a long-distance strike, sealed all three points for the Black Cats.

A double from Mo Eisa helped Peterborough storm to a 4-0 win over MK Dons at Stadium MK.

Marcus Maddison put Posh ahead in the 21st minute before Ivan Toney doubled his side's lead just seven minutes later. Eisa then struck twice in the second half to seal all three points for Peterborough.

Coventry maintained their unbeaten start to the new season after a goal from Dominic Hyam secured a 1-0 home win over Gillingham.

Jon Taylor grabbed a debut goal for Doncaster to secure a 2-1 home win over Lincoln.

Wolves loanee Niall Ennis gave Rovers an early lead before Jorge Grant equalised in the second half, but Taylor came off the bench to hit an 83rd-minute winner.

Bristol Rovers substitute Tom Nichols scored a minute after coming on as a substitute to seal his side's 3-1 win over Oxford.

Ben Woodburn put Oxford ahead before two goals from Ed Upson and Jonson Clarke-Harris gave Rovers a first-half lead, before Nichols secured all three points for his side in the 77th minute.

Ched Evans scored from the spot for Fleetwood as his side beat 10-man Accrington 2-0.

Paddy Madden scored his fourth goal in as many matches as Fleetwood took the lead before Evans converted a penalty in the 71st minute to secure all three points. Stanley's Sean McConville was then shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving the former Sheffield United forward.

Blackpool slipped to second in the table after being held to a goalless draw by Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

Shrewsbury and Burton also played out a 0-0 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow, while Portsmouth's home clash with Rotherham was postponed - as was the game between Tranmere and Bury due to the Shakers' ongoing financial woes.